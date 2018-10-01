Apple executive killing: I have full faith in Yogi govt, says wife after meeting CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets Vivek Tiwari’s wife at his residence on Monday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets Vivek Tiwari’s wife at his residence on Monday.

Two days after Apple executive Vivek Tiwari was shot dead by a Lucknow police constable, his wife Kalpana Tiwari Monday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who, she said, has assured of all forms of assistance to the family.

Kalpana was accompanied by her brother and two daughters when she met the CM at his residence.

“I have said earlier that I have faith in the state government. This faith has been strengthened after meeting the CM. I have lost the capacity to take a stand after the unfortunate incident, which should not have happened. It has shaken me. After meeting the CM, I have gained confidence that I will be able to fulfil the responsibilities my husband left on me,” Kalpana said.

#WATCH: Kalpana Tiwari, wife of Vivek Tiwari who was shot dead by a police constable in Gomti Nagar area on 29 September, says after meeting CM Yogi Adityanath, “I had earlier also said that I have faith in our state government and today that faith has further strengthened” pic.twitter.com/EkloDLhfIE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2018

The techie’s wife added, “All my demands have been met. I wanted strict action against the guilty, a job, accommodation, expenses for education of my daughters and my mother-in-law. The CM acceded to all my demands.” The family was earlier granted a compensation of Rs 20 lakh by the state government.

The 38-year-old Apple executive was shot dead early on Saturday by police constable Prashant Chaudhary after he allegedly tried to evade a routine check. Calling it “excessive use of force”, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested two constables based on a complaint by Tiwari’s colleague, Sana Khan, who was in the car with him.

On Sunday, Kalpana filed a second FIR in the case claiming that police officials, who reached the spot, did not allow Sana, who was with him at the time of the shooting, from receiving or making calls. It also accused policemen of forcing Khan to sign on a blank paper.

A Special Investigation Team has been formed to investigate the case. On Sunday, a forensic team recreated the scene of the incident and inspected the two vehicles involved, Vivek’s SUV and the police motorcycle, and collected samples.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd