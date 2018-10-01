Apple executive killing: FIR against Arvind Kejriwal for ‘promoting enmity’ with ‘Hindu’ tweet

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

An FIR has been filed against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his recent tweet, asking why Apple executive Vivek Tiwari was killed despite him being a Hindu. The FIR against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief was registered by state BJP official spokesperson and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay on grounds of “promoting enmity on the grounds of caste and religion and defaming BJP leaders.”

Twenty-eight-year-old Tiwari, sales manager at tech giant Apple, was shot allegedly by two policemen at close range in Lucknow. Responding to the killing on Sunday, Kejriwal had tweeted: “Vivek Tiwari toh Hindu tha? Phir usko inhone kyu maara? BJP ke neta pure desh me Hindu ladkiyon ka rape karte ghoom rahe hai? Apni aankho se parda hataiye. BJP Hinduon ki hitaishi nahi hai. Satta paane ke liye agar inhe saare Hinduon ka katal karna pade toh yeh do minute nahi sochenge (Vivek was a Hindu. Why did they kill him then? BJP leaders are raping Hindu girls all over the country. Remove curtains from your mind. BJP is not the well-wisher of Hindus. They won’t even think for two minutes before killing all the Hindus in order to get power).”

“Ek begunaah Hindu ko din dahade goli maar di. Unke hatyare se thane me bitha kar press conference karwate ho. Aapka mantri aapko apradhi ghoshit karta hai. Unke liye jab hum nyay maangte hain to BJP wale kahte hai hamari soch ochhi hai (Killed an innocent Hindu in daylight. You make his killers do a press conference in the police station. Your minister declares you a criminal. When we ask justice for them, you say we have small thinking),” he had said, in an another tweet.

In his complaint with New Delhi’s Tilak Marg police today, lawyer Upadhyay accused the CM of indulging in “acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, deliberate act to outrage religious feelings of 125 crore Hindus and defaming Hindu daughters and BJP leaders”. The FIR was registered under sections 153A, 295A, 504 and 505 Indian Penal Code and section 67 of The Information Technology Act.

“Mr Arvind Kejriwal deliberately tweeted the above text for promoting enmity in society on grounds of caste and religion and intentionally doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of social harmony, which is an offence under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code, 1860,” Upadhyay said in the FIR.

“The act of the Hon’ble CM is deliberate, malicious and intended to outrage religious feelings of the 125 crore Hindus, which is an offence under Section 295A of Indian Penal Code,” he added.

Meanwhile, the deceased techie’s wife Kalpana Tiwari met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who, she said, has assured of all forms of assistance to the family. The family was earlier granted a compensation of Rs 20 lakh by the state government.

Kalpana was accompanied by her brother and two daughters when she met the CM at his residence. “I have said earlier that I have faith in the state government. This faith has been strengthened after meeting the CM. I have lost the capacity to take a stand after the unfortunate incident, which should not have happened. It has shaken me. After meeting the CM, I have gained confidence that I will be able to fulfil the responsibilities my husband left on me,” she said.

A Special Investigation Team has been formed to investigate the case. On Sunday, a forensic team recreated the scene of the incident and inspected the two vehicles involved, Vivek’s SUV and the police motorcycle, and collected samples.

