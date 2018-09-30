Apple executive killed despite being Hindu, says Kejriwal; widow asks not to give the case religious twist

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that Vivek Tiwari was killed despite being a Hindu. (File) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that Vivek Tiwari was killed despite being a Hindu. (File)

Giving a religious twist to the Apple executive death case in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that Vivek Tiwari was killed despite being a Hindu, even as the deceased’s wife asked legislators not to play politics over her husband’s death. Kejriwal asked the people not to be blindfolded by BJP’s rhetoric, claiming that the saffron party won’t think twice if they had to kill all Hindus for power.

Responding to a tweet that asked if there would be a proper investigation into the incident, Kejriwal tweeted, “No. Even though Vivek Tiwari was a Hindu. BJP does not protect the interests of Hindus.” In a subsequent tweet, the Delhi CM said the reality was that BJP doesn’t favour Hindus. “Vivek Tiwari was a Hindu, right? Then why was he killed? BJP leaders rape Hindu girls across the country? Don’t be blindfolded. BJP doesn’t favour Hindus. If they have to murder all Hindus for power, they won’t think twice,” Kejriwal said.

Tiwari was shot dead early Saturday morning by a police constable in Lucknow after he allegedly tried to evade a routine check. The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested two constables based on a complaint by Tiwari’s colleague who was in the car. The constables have alleged that Tiwari tried to run them down and fired the shot in “self-defence”.

Calling it a “murder”, Director General of Police (DGP) O P Singh constituted a special investigation team (SIT) headed by IG Lucknow range Sujeet Kumar and comprising SP Crime and Lucknow SP (Rural). A magisterial inquiry has also been recommended.

At a press conference later in the day, Tiwari’s widow Kalpana said the Delhi CM should not have given a religious twist to the incident. “He does not know what I am going through. No politics should be played over my husband’s death. Please do not connect everything to faith and religion,” she said. She even went on to say that the Narendra Modi government had never encouraged casteism and every section of the society had been looked after.

Kejriwal even came in for sharp criticism from former AAP leader Kapil Mishra and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, who called the AAP chief’s thinking condemnable. Mishra said that the AAP chief’s comments would lead to unrest in the country. “This language – a Hindu was killed, Hindu girls were raped, Hindus were murdered – will burn the country. What will you get out of this? Power? Money? Prize? You’ve become mad protesting against Modi and BJP. Get yourself checked,” Mishra said.

Meanwhile, Lucknow ADG Rajiv Krishna met Tiwari’s family members and assured them of 24 hour police protection. “CBI inquiry will be initiated if the family asks for it. SIT investigation under Lucknow IG Sujeet Pandey will be taken forward on the basis of the fresh FIR that will be lodged by family,” ANI quoted Krishna as saying.

