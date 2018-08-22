Appears to be a very well created cobweb, says SC on Amrapali

Amrapali has two days to provide property details of directors. (File) Amrapali has two days to provide property details of directors. (File)

The Supreme Court Tuesday gave the Amrapali Group one last chance to furnish details of individual properties of its directors and warned that these would be sold to raise funds to complete its pending projects. “We had asked for details of individual properties of the directors… You have two more days’ time. You also have to submit details of the accounts of some companies which you have not given so far,” a bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice U U Lalit said. The court had earlier given them time till August 23 to submit the information. The direction came after the group produced a list of its companies/properties, which could be sold immediately to raise funds for completing the pending projects.

The bench, which perused the list, said that many of them had no clear title. “Not like this. You are giving properties on which there is no clear title,” observed Justice Mishra. “Your hands are so much unclean. At this point, you cannot claim anything.” Justice Lalit said, “This appears to be a very well created cobweb. You say there are so many properties that can be sold. If we start selling, there will be charges to be paid to different authorities. By the time we clear it all, we will have a pittance in our hands. That’s why we would need the individual properties of all directors”.

The court asked them to stick to the deadline already granted and warned that it will not give them any further extension. The counsel for a company, which was a creditor to the group, requested an exemption from filing personal property details for two of its officials, who he said was part of the group’s board of directors.

But the court said it was asking the details for a specific reason, which it didn’t want to state now. “We want it for a purpose. We have a hunch. Can’t say it now.”

The bench also asked the counsel for the home buyers to submit names of three auditors who could be asked to do a forensic audit of the company’s accounts. On August 2, the National Building Construction Corporation’s counsel had assured the court that it was willing to take over unfinished projects of the group, which have been accused of delay. The court had agreed to this and asked NBCC to submit a “concrete proposal”.

