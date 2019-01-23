Apologise to return, say kin of woman who visited Sabarimala

The family of Kanakadurga, the 42-year-old woman who had visited Sabarimala temple in Kerala, has demanded that she apologise to all devotees before they allow her to return home. The family has accused her of violating traditions at the temple.

Kanakadurga was allegedly assaulted by her mother-in-law after she visited the hill shrine following the Supreme Court’s decision to allow women of all ages to visit Sabarimala.

A native of Kerala’s Malappuram district, Kanakadurga has now been lodged at a government-run shelter home meant for women and children.

Since visiting Sabarimala on January 2, Kanakadurga and Kozhikode native A Bindu were under police protection at an undisclosed location. Both returned home on January 15, but Kanakadurga was allegedly attacked by her 78-year-old mother-in-law while trying to enter their house. Since then, Kanakadurga, an employee of the state-run civil supplies corporation, was in hospital.

The Supreme Court on January 18 directed the state government to provide round-the-clock security for Kanakadurga and Bindu after they faced protests from Sangh Parivar outfits and devotees.

The latest trouble began on Monday night after Kanakadurga’s family refused to take back her from the hospital.

Kanakadurga’s brother Bharat said, “Police asked us to take her back home. But we family members, including her husband Krishnanunni, are against allowing her in the house. We are still against her visit to Sabarimala. If she publicly tenders an apology, we will allow her back home.”

Bharat, who tendered an apology to devotees at a meeting last Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram, said the family will move an appeal in the Supreme Court against its verdict ordering security for the two women.

“The court allowed the faithful to visit the temple. Kanakadurga is not a believer. Why should she be given protection? Her visit was sponsored by the CPI(M) government,” he said.

Kanakadurga, who is at state-owned relief home at Perinthalmanna town, said she will move a petition in a local court seeking direction to allow her entry into her house. “They did not even allow me to meet my children, both aged 10,” she said.