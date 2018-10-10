‘Apologise to Delhi people for troubling elected govt’, Kejriwal tells PM Modi after raids on his minister

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to people for “constantly troubling” the AAP government, hours after the Income Tax Department carried out raids on premises linked to his minister Kailash Gahlot.

Terming the raid as “political vendetta”, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party accused the BJP-led central government of trying to “intimidate” the AAP dispensation by getting its leaders and ministers raided by central agencies.

Earlier in the day, the I-T Department carried out searches on multiple premises linked to Delhi Transport minister Gahlot in connection with an alleged tax evasion case, officials said.

“Friendship with Nirav Modi and Mallya and raid on us? Modiji you conducted raids on me Satyendar and Manish what happened to those (raids). Nothing was found. So before you go with another raid at least apologise to Delhi people for troubling their elected government,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

नीरव मोदी, माल्या से दोस्ती और हम पर रेड? मोदी जी, आपने मुझ पे, सत्येन्द्र पे और मनीष पे भी तो रेड करवाई थीं? उनका क्या हुआ? कुछ मिला? नहीं मिला? तो अगली रेड करने के पहले दिल्ली वालों से उनकी चुनी सरकार को निरंतर परेशान करने के लिए माफ़ी तो माँग लीजिए? https://t.co/GUGEb0dwL5 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 10, 2018

Gahlot, the AAP MLA from the Najafgarh Assembly Constituency, holds charge of several departments in the Kejriwal government. They include Law and Administrative Reforms department that are handling the matter of disqualification of 20 AAP legislators for holding posts of parliamentary secretary, and the doorstep delivery of services scheme, respectively.

“It’s clear why Kailash Gahlot is facing Income Tax raids. Modi and (Amit) Shah want illegal and unconstitutional disqualification of 20 MLAs whose legal battle was being led by Gahlot. He also oversaw successful implementation of doorstep delivery scheme despite efforts to derail it by the BJP,” said AAP leader Atishi.

AAP supports investigation of allegations, she said but questioned that why is the central government singling out only party’s leaders and ministers. “No matter which agency Modi and Shah send after us, we will not be intimidated and continue to serve people in Delhi,” she said in a press briefing.

