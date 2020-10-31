‘Apologise for what?’: Shashi Tharoor hits back at BJP over Pulwama attack

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (File)

Hitting back at the BJP for demanding an apology from his party for its reactions on the Pulwama attack last year, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said he was “still trying to figure out what the Congress is supposed to apologise for…”.

“I am still trying to figure out what the Congress is supposed to apologise for. For expecting the government to keep our soldiers safe? For rallying around the flag rather than politicising a national tragedy? For expressing condolences to the families of our martyrs?” Tharoor asked on Twitter.

On Friday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar demanded an apology from the Congress for talking about “conspiracy theories” related to the Pulwama terror attack after a senior Pakistani minister on Thursday admitted that Pakistan was responsible for the deadly Pulwama terrorist attack in 2019.

Speaking at the Pakistan National Assembly during a debate Science & Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said: “Humne Hindustan ko ghus ke maara (We hit India in their home). Our success in Pulwama, is a success of this nation under the leadership of Imran Khan. You and us are all part of that success.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attacked the Opposition for questioning the attack and making accusations. He said, “The country will not forget those distasteful comments and accusations during the Pulwama attack. I silently endured the allegations, but I had a deep wound in my heart for my brave soldiers who had laid down their lives. But today, there has been news from the neighbouring country, which has exposed these divisive forces who questioned the Pulwama soldiers,” he said.

On the first anniversary of Pulwama attack on February 15, a war of words had erupted between the Opposition party and the ruling BJP after the Congress accused the government of hiding the investigation report. It also alleged that most of the families of the CRPF personnel who were killed in the attack have not received the promised financial assistance and jobs.

“Today, as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the Pulwama attack, let us ask who benefitted the most from the attack? What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? Who in the BJP government has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack?” former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said.

Forty Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed on February 14, 2019, when a jeep laden with explosives had hit a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar highway at Lethpora in Pulwama.

