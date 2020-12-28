Apologise for calling farmers urban Naxals: SAD to BJP

The SAD on Sunday criticised the Punjab unit of BJP for terming the farmers of Punjab “urban naxals” only because they were protesting against the anti-farmer policies of the Central government led by it.

“It is reprehensible that the Punjab BJP unit has fallen so low that it is calling the farmers of the state urban naxals. This insult is intolerable and I advise the Punjab unit [of BJP] to take back this slur inflicted on the ‘annadaata’ immediately and apologize for the same,” SAD Kisan Wing president Sikandar Singh Maluka said in a written statement here.

Maluka said the Punjab BJP should not try to label hardworking farmers of the state simply because they had protested against the anti-farmer statements of its leaders. Punjab BJP leaders seem to have forgotten that their first loyalty should be to the farmers of Punjab and not multi-nationals who are behind the three agricultural laws which will destroy the farm sector in the state. The BJP leaders have been constantly hurting the sentiments of the farmers by calling them Khalistanis earlier and now urban naxals. Farmers are hurt that BJP leaders refuse to feel the pain of the farmers and are actively involved in defaming them as well as their agitation. This is why BJP leaders have recently faced the ‘rosh’ of the farmers. Instead of understanding the hurt of the farmers and being sympathetic to their cause the state BJP is confronting them. This should be condemned by one and all, he added.

Maluka also advised BJP leaders in the state not to provoke violence in the state with their divisive statements and unruly conduct. He said state BJP president Ashwani Sharma should also act maturely and snub some leaders who were acting more loyal than the king. He said if this was not done the peace of the state would be threatened and the BJP alone would be responsible for this.