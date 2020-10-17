APMC mandi set up in Himachal’s Kinnaur district

Apple growers from the district said that they earlier had to go to other places such as Rampur, Narkanda, Shimla and Chandigarh to sell their fruits due to the absence of a mandi in Kinnaur. (Representational)

For the first time, an agricultural produce market committee (APMC) mandi has been set up in Kinnaur district. The APMC mandi has been established at Tapri village in Nichar tehsil, which lies along the Sutlej river on the old Hindustan-Tibet road (national highway 5).

“The mandi started functioning around a month ago, and apple growers from the district are coming here to sell their produce this harvest season. Many traders from other areas have arrived here to buy the apples. The footfall at the mandi is above our expectations,” said Beer Singh, pradhan of Chagaon panchayat under which the mandi lies.

Shubhash Chand, an apple grower from Duni, said that a crate of apples (around 25 kilograms) from his area is fetching around Rs 1,100-1,200 at the mandi. “The size of the fruit this year is smaller but the yield is higher,” he said.

