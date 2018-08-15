Apex court to hear plea by army personnel on AFSPA

Supreme Court (File) Supreme Court (File)

THE SUPREME Court will hear next week a plea by over 350 army personnel questioning the registration of FIRs against them for discharge of official duties in areas where the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) is in force.

A bench of CJI Dipak Misra and Justice A M Khanwilkar fixed August 20 to hear the plea after Advocate Aishwarya Bhati mentioned it. She requested the court to hear it urgently, saying “military operations in border areas will suffer” if dilution of AFSPA in disturbed areas was allowed.

“Protection of soldiers acting in good faith under AFSPA is imperative to protect the soldiers engaged with direct and proxy enemy and insurgency, and cannot be diluted without a specific and categoric amendment in law,” said the plea.

The petition also questioned the July 2017 order of the court, directing a CBI probe into the alleged extra-judicial killings by the Army, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in Manipur.

The petitioners submitted that they “are now facing confusion and countering questions from soldiers under their command, as to whether they are supposed to continue to engage the proxy war and insurgency with their military training, principles, standard operating procedures, operational realities, valour and courage, or act and operate as per the yardsticks of peace-time operations, law and order issues and CrPC.” It said that an “extraordinary situation of confusion” has arisen regarding their protection from prosecution, and lowered the morale of the military and paramilitary forces.

The petitioners also demanded that specific guidelines be laid down “to protect the bona fide action of soldiers under AFSPA, so that no soldier is harassed by initiation of criminal proceedings for actions done in good faith in exercise of their duties.”

