Sunday, Dec 04, 2022

Apex court to audit premises for access to disabled people

An initiative of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, the “comprehensive audit” aims to ensure accessibility in the justice system and understanding the hardships faced by them, in their interface with the apex court.

THE SUPREME Court will conduct an audit of its premises to find how accessible it is to specially abled persons.

The initiative, an official communication said, is in line with the WHO’s 2022 theme of “Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fuelling an accessible and equitable world”.

On December 3, which marks as the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the CJI constituted a “Supreme Court Committee on Accessibility”.

The committee has also been tasked to prepare and release a questionnaire for persons with disabilities, who visit the Supreme Court premises.

The note said the Committee headed by Justice S Ravindra Bhat “has been asked to conduct an accessibility audit extending to both physical as well as technology accessibility”.

The Committee will also comprise of a differently abled person employed at the Supreme Court, a differently abled Advocate nominated by Supreme Court Bar Association and a person nominated by the Centre for Disability Studies at NALSAR University of Law. An Officer of the Supreme Court Registry will be the Member Secretary.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-12-2022 at 04:25:27 am
