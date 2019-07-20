Apex court stays case against Telangana forest officer under SC/ST Act

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the case registered against Telangana forest officer C Anitha under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Anitha had been assaulted on June 30 by a mob led by brother of an MLA from TRS, the ruling party in the state.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta ordered the stay after Advocate A D N Rao, who is assisting the court in environment-related cases, brought the development to its notice.

After the attack on Anitha, a complaint was lodged by one Saroja, who comes from a tribal community, claiming that the land belonged to her. She accused Anitha of allegedly using caste slurs.

Advocate Rao submitted that a similar incident had occurred in Maharashtra and urged the court to direct state administrations to provide security to such officials. The court agreed and asked states to provide security to the women officers whenever needed.

The bench also asked Chief Secretaries of the two states to file action-taken reports. The court will hear the matter again on July 29.