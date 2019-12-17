Apex court sets up panel to look into quick disposal of rape cases

The commission, also comprising former Bombay High Court judge Justice Rekha S Baldota and ex-CBI director D R Karthikeyan, has to give its report within six months from the date on which it begins the inquiry. The commission, also comprising former Bombay High Court judge Justice Rekha S Baldota and ex-CBI director D R Karthikeyan, has to give its report within six months from the date on which it begins the inquiry.

With concerns being raised about delays in deciding rape cases, the Supreme Court has set up a committee comprising two of its judges to look into the issue of their expeditious disposal.

Chief Justice of India S A Bobde set up the committee with Justices Subhash Reddy and M R Shah as members, sources said.

The decision comes at a time when the killing of the four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad has reached the top court, which ordered an inquiry by a three-member committee, headed by its former judge V S Sirpurkar, into the “circumstances” in which they were killed.

Special courts for POCSO cases

The Supreme Court said states would have to set up two designated courts in districts where the number of pending cases of child abuse under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act is more than 300.

A bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose made it clear that an earlier direction of the court for setting up one court in each district having more than 100 FIRs under POCSO Act meant that it has to be a designated court.

“We make it clear that POCSO cases have to be dealt with by exclusive courts which will not deal with other cases. Where there are more than 100 cases, there would be one exclusive POCSO court. If there are 300 or more cases, there should be two special POCSO courts in a district,” it said. —PTI

