Tandav row: Allahabad HC denies protection from arrest to Amazon executive

The Allahabad High Court Thursday denied anticipatory bail to Aparna Purohit, a top Amazon India executive, in connection with the ongoing investigation against the makers of the web series ‘Tandav’.

A single-judge bench of the court denied Purohit’s application on grounds that “she had not cooperated with the investigation”.

“This conduct of the applicant shows that she has scant respect for the law of the land and her conduct further disentitles her to any relief from this court since co-operation with the investigation is a necessary condition for grant of anticipatory bail,” the court said in its 20-page order, The Leaflet reported.

The court in its order also said that the sentiments of the majority community had been hurt by depiction of characters of their faith in a disrespectful manner, even as an attempt had been made to widen the gap between higher castes and the scheduled castes.

Earlier this week, Purohit was questioned by UP Police for nearly four hours over allegations of hurting religious sentiments.

According to news agency Reuters, Purohit had told UP police about the apology issued by the makers and of editing the scenes concerned in the show.

In January, the Supreme Court had also declined to grant interim protection from arrest to the makers of the series but had agreed to consider their plea for clubbing of FIRs registered in different states.

Multiple FIRs were filed against the makers of Tandav in different cities of the country for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

A nine-episode political thriller, Tandav stars Bollywood A-listers Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub.