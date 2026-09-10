TV anchor who hosted debate on Muslim cleric’s remarks on women booked in Kerala

The Kerala police have registered a case against senior television journalist Aparna Kurup for her remarks during a debate on Muslim cleric Kanthapuram Aboobacker Musliyar’s diktat on women’s conduct in public places.

Kurup is a senior co-ordinating editor and anchor with Malayalam news channel BIG TV. The cyber police of Kochi city registered the case against Kurup on Monday based on a complaint from Abdul Hakeem, a resident of Kasaragod.

According to the FIR, she faces charges of provocation to cause riots, outraging religious feelings, uttering words intended to hurt religious sentiments and making statements promoting enmity/hatred between groups.