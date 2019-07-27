Boost to IAF as US delivers first batch of 4 Apache attack choppers

In a major boost to India’s defence arsenal, US aerospace major Boeing Saturday handed over the first four of the 22 Apache attack helicopters to the Indian Air Force, news agency PTI reported. An additional batch of four choppers will be delivered next week.

The delivery of the four AH-64E Apache helicopters, with the latest technology insertions, at the Hindan air base came nearly four years after a multi-billion dollar deal was sealed between the two countries. After the delivery of the second batch, the choppers will be shifted to Pathankot for their formal induction by the IAF.

“The eight choppers will then move to the Pathankot Air Force station for their formal induction by the IAF, in September,” Boeing said.

The first four of 22 Boeing AH-64E Apaches have arrived in India. The world’s most lethal attack helicopter will give significant combat capabilities to @IAF_MCC. MORE: https://t.co/iou9M1fq7Z pic.twitter.com/EyzSLJv2Wl — Boeing India (@Boeing_In) July 27, 2019

The AH-64E Apache is one of the world’s most advanced multi-role combat helicopters and is flown by the US Army.

In September 2015, the IAF had signed a multi-billion dollar contract with the US government and Boeing Ltd for 22 Apache helicopters. Additionally, the Defence Ministry in 2017 approved the procurement of six Apache helicopters along with weapons systems from Boeing at a cost of Rs 4,168 crore for the Army. This will be its first fleet of attack choppers.

The addition the Apache fleet will significantly enhance the force’s combat capabilities as the chopper has been customised to suit IAF’s future requirements, according to senior IAF officials.

“The arrival of the Apaches, ahead-of-schedule, validates Boeing’s commitment to delivering on its promise of modernising India’s defence forces. Boeing has ensured high rate of mission readiness and increased operational capabilities through its current partnerships with the IAF,” the aerospace major said in a statement.

Boeing has delivered more than 2,200 Apaches to customers around the world since the aircraft entered production and India is the 14th nation to select it for its military. “By 2020, the IAF will operate a fleet of 22 Apaches, and these first deliveries are ahead of schedule,” it said.

Further enhancing the military ties between the two nations, the US has approved foreign military sales worth USD 670 million to support India’s C-17 military transport aircraft.

On Friday, the Trump Administration had notified the Congress of its decision in this regard after a recent Indian request to buy equipment for C-17 follow-on support, to include spares and repair parts, support equipment, and personnel training and training equipment among others.

“India needs this follow-on support to maintain its operational readiness and ability to provide Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HA/DR) assistance in the region,” the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement. India will have no difficulty in absorbing this support into its armed forces, it added.

