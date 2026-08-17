‘Will conduct DSC exam every year’: Amid Andhra protest, Lokesh defends recruitment

4 min readHyderabadUpdated: Aug 17, 2026 09:51 PM IST
Amid protests over alleged irregularities in District Selection Committee (DSC) examinations, being billed as Andhra Pradesh’s “Gen Z protest” by the Opposition, Human Resource Development Minister N Lokesh Naidu on Monday gave a detailed presentation in the Assembly on recruitment of teachers through the panel while slamming YSRCP leaders for “deliberately trying to stall the process”.
Addressing the first day of the monsoon session of the Assembly in Amaravati, Lokesh said the YSRCP had filed 141 cases to disrupt the DSC recruitment. He also said the Andhra Pradesh government will conduct the DSC every year with “no second thought”.
Referring to the main allegation by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) that an outsourced employee linked to question-paper preparation at SCERT secured the first rank in the exam before being dropped from the merit list, Lokesh sought to argue that the fault was on the part of the employee in question. “Being an SCERT (State Council of Educational Research and Training) outsourced employee, the rules required him to intimate his Head of Office before applying. He appeared for the exam without prior intimation or permission,” he said.
Lokesh said, “He (the said employee) did not attend Certificate Verification… As per rules, absence from verification forfeits the right to selection; the next eligible candidate was considered in his place.’’
Lokesh said that the government has so far filled around 10,060 posts, including 3,000 teachers’ post, through the Mega Job Calendar.
Lokesh challenged former Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to come to the House and debate the allegations of irregularities in the Mega DSC programme.
Refuting allegations with regard to sport quota, Lokesh said that recruitment was conducted in a transparent manner with an overall aim to encourage athletes. “Our objective was not to make the sportspersons undergo regular tests. We want to encourage and promote sporting talent by appointing them through the sports quota. As per the Centre’s recommendations, the number of recognised sports disciplines was expanded from 29 to 65,’’ he added.
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The sports quota has emerged as one of the most contentious aspects of the recruitment process with YSRCP and protesting candidates alleging that sportspersons selected under the meritorious sports persons (MSP) category were exempted from taking the DSC written examination.
According to the Opposition, this allowed some candidates to secure regular teaching posts on the strength of their sports credentials rather than their performance in the teacher recruitment examination.
In the Assembly, Lokesh said that he has warned the education department of serious action if the exam process fails any stage of legal scrutiny.
“It is an achievement of this government that we were able to complete the DSC recruitment, issue offer letters on time, train the selected teachers and place them in schools – all as per the schedule without any glitches,’’ he said.
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Announcing that the Andhra Pradesh government will conduct DSC every year as a firm commitment to the youth, “without a second thought”, he said the government would not go back on its promise.
On Jagan referring to himself as a “cockroach,” Lokesh said, “He calls himself a cockroach, so I challenge him to come and debate with me. I am ready.”
Stating that the government was ready to answer every allegation, he urged Jagan to debate the issue in the Assembly, instead of holding lengthy press conferences. He also questioned the timing of Jagan’s agitation, asking why it was being launched after a whole year when the programme and teachers’ training had already been completed.
The controversy
After taking charge of Andhra Pradesh in 2024, CM N Chandrababu Naidu cancelled an existing recruitment drive for 6,100 teachers and announced a “mega” recruitment exercise after people approached the court against the earlier notification. On April 20 last year, the TDP-led NDA government notified 16,347 teacher posts, of which 15,941 were filled following a computer-based examination.
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The recruitment process soon became controversial with at least 350 cases filed in courts, while several aspirants took to the streets alleging irregularities in the examination and selection process.
The protests have continued, with the YSRCP describing the agitation as Andhra Pradesh’s “Gen Z protest”.