‘Will conduct DSC exam every year’: Amid Andhra protest, Lokesh defends recruitment

In the Assembly, Lokesh said that he has warned the education department of serious action if the exam process fails any stage of legal scrutiny. (Credits: YSRCP)

Amid protests over alleged irregularities in District Selection Committee (DSC) examinations, being billed as Andhra Pradesh’s “Gen Z protest” by the Opposition, Human Resource Development Minister N Lokesh Naidu on Monday gave a detailed presentation in the Assembly on recruitment of teachers through the panel while slamming YSRCP leaders for “deliberately trying to stall the process”.

Addressing the first day of the monsoon session of the Assembly in Amaravati, Lokesh said the YSRCP had filed 141 cases to disrupt the DSC recruitment. He also said the Andhra Pradesh government will conduct the DSC every year with “no second thought”.

Referring to the main allegation by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) that an outsourced employee linked to question-paper preparation at SCERT secured the first rank in the exam before being dropped from the merit list, Lokesh sought to argue that the fault was on the part of the employee in question. “Being an SCERT (State Council of Educational Research and Training) outsourced employee, the rules required him to intimate his Head of Office before applying. He appeared for the exam without prior intimation or permission,” he said.