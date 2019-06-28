Toggle Menu
AP govt serves notice for ‘removal’ of guesthouse taken on lease by Chandrababu Naiduhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/ap-govt-serves-notice-for-removal-of-guesthouse-taken-on-lease-by-chandrababu-naidu-5804664/

AP govt serves notice for ‘removal’ of guesthouse taken on lease by Chandrababu Naidu

Sources said, the notice is a warning to Naidu to vacate the premises, and CRDA may demolish the sheds that were allegedly erected as illegal additions to the guesthouse. Naidu is already scouting for a new residence in Vijayawada.

The notice is a warning to Chandrababu Naidu to vacate the premises. (File)

The Andhra Pradesh government Friday served a notice for ‘removal’ of an illegal guesthouse on the Krishna riverbed taken on lease by former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA)  has issued a showcase notice to M Lingamaneni Ramesh, the owner of the guesthouse.

The guesthouse is located on the Krishna Riverbank. The Praja Vedika hall built by Naidu adjacent to this house was demolished recently.

The CRDA issued the notice on June 27 stating that at least 10 violations including erecting of sheds have been noticed in the property. “You are directed to reply to this notice within seven days failing which further action would be initiated,” the notice stated.

Sources said, the notice is a warning to Naidu to vacate the premises, and CRDA may demolish the sheds that were allegedly erected as illegal additions to the guesthouse. Naidu is already scouting for a new residence in Vijayawada.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 G-20 Summit 2019 in Osaka: 10 things we know so far
2 Indian IT contractor to settle insider trading charges by paying USD 800,000 in penalties
3 Amit Shah proposes 6-month extension of President’s Rule in J&K; says polls by year end