AP govt serves notice for ‘removal’ of guesthouse taken on lease by Chandrababu Naidu

The Andhra Pradesh government Friday served a notice for ‘removal’ of an illegal guesthouse on the Krishna riverbed taken on lease by former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has issued a showcase notice to M Lingamaneni Ramesh, the owner of the guesthouse.

The guesthouse is located on the Krishna Riverbank. The Praja Vedika hall built by Naidu adjacent to this house was demolished recently.

The CRDA issued the notice on June 27 stating that at least 10 violations including erecting of sheds have been noticed in the property. “You are directed to reply to this notice within seven days failing which further action would be initiated,” the notice stated.