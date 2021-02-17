AP: Govt launches scheme to detect speech, hearing impairment at early age

The Andhra Pradesh Government has launched a unique screening programme to detect speech and hearing impairment at an early age. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Tuesday launched the programme that will identify speech and hearing defects at early stages and conduct surgeries along with treatment procedures.

Taking part in a review meeting on Cochlear implants and “deaf free’’ Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Minister said that a special programme for cochlear implants has been developed similar to that of YSR Kanti Velugu, and that under the scheme surgeries would be done by detecting hearing and speech defects at the early stage. He asserted that the government’s goal is to help people with disabilities and support them by offering ideal treatment. In this context, the officials discussed the preventive measures taken by countries like the US, Britain, Australia in rectifying speech and hearing disorders.

The CM said that those identified in the screening process should have a holistic approach in performing full-scale operations and treatment procedures and advised to conduct screening for newborns, infants and school children. Those who are found to have hearing and speech defects should undergo surgeries.

The officials discussed integrating the speech and hearing defects screening with the vaccination programme and conducting phonological tests for school students as well to detect hearing loss in advance and treat it appropriately. The Chief Minister emphasized on performing operations with MRI Compatibility and equip PHCs and 104 MMUs (Mobile Medical Units) with suitable equipment for conducting the screenings. In regard to this, the CM instructed the officials to prepare a comprehensive plan for the screening programme for early detection and told to certify those children if there were no defects after the tests were done.

He said that all the government hospitals in the state should be equipped to conduct Cochlear implant surgeries including every teaching hospital. He directed the officials to take up awareness campaigns and educate the public on these procedures. The Chief Minister told the officials to resume eye surgeries under YSR Kanti Velugu, which were halted due to Covid pandemic.