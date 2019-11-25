Anything can happen this week, expect the unexpected: Maharashtra leaders across parties

SEVERAL BJP, Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena leaders on Sunday came up with their own theories on what will happen next vis-a-vis the trust vote, election of the assembly speaker and survival of the government led by Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

While BJP leaders sounded confident that with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah at the helm, a positive development cannot be ruled out, leaders from other parties claimed it won’t be easy sailing for the BJP.

Stressing that a lot will depend on pro-tem speaker, a Congress leader said, “Pro-tem speaker will be appointed by the MLAs. After the pro-term speaker is appointed, he will conduct the election for the speaker’s post. This will give an indication about which way the MLAs are going.”

An NCP leader said that anything was possible. “Ajit Pawar has not taken this extreme step just for the heck of it. It seems like he had planned it very well. But at the same time, it must be remembered that MLAs are also sticking to Sharad Pawar because they feel emotionally attached to him,” he said.

A Shiv Sena leader said that Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar might resign even before the trust vote. “Once they will realise that they are not going to get the required number to prove the majority, they will not face the trust vote,” he said.

A BJP leader, who did not wish to be named, said that NCP leader Ajit Pawar might not be able to rustle up the required number to prove the majority during the floor test. “He does not have that much of a following and so he won’t be able to get that number. NCP MLAs are rallying around Sharad Pawar and I don’t think they will ditch or cheat him,” the BJP leader said.

Another BJP leader said that the possibility of a major split in NCP cannot be ruled out. “Nothing will happen till the floor test. Things might change dramatically when the floor test is conducted. A major chunk of MLAs are likely to vote in favour of the new ‘NCP-BJP alliance’ of Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. Also, before that Speaker’s election will be held. This itself will have a BJP stamp on it,” the leader said.

A Congress leader said chances of Congress and Sena MLAs defecting are remote. “But some NCP MLAs might defect. That is for sure. How many? We will have to see,” the Congress leader said.

An NCP leader said, “It will be a make or break situation for NCP. Ajit Pawar will either stand tall or will be finished politically.”

Meanwhile, independent observers were also quick to come up with their own speculations. Advocate Asim Sarode recalled the previous Supreme Court judgments. He said, “In the three past cases, the SC had said that majority should be proved within 24 hours.”

Sarode said that the apex court had said that the Governor cannot remain mute spectator to all the things happening around him. “He shall keep same distance from all political parties. And he shall act in accordance with the Constitution. He takes oath under the Constitution and therefore it is binding upon him to follow the Constitution and not the directives of political parties,” he said.

Activist Maruti Bhapkar said, “Very difficult to hazard a guess…Anything can happen.” He said an atmosphere of distrust is prevailing in Maharashtra, therefore “expect the unexpected”.