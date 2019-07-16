Toggle Menu
Anysuya Uikey is new Chhattisgarh governor, Harishchandran to take charge of Andhra Pradesh

Anysuya Uikey will be succeeding Anandiben Patel, while Harishchandran will be taking over from ESL Narasimhan.

President Ram Nath Kavind appoints two new governors for Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan Tuesday appointed former Rajya Sabha MP Anysuya Uikey as the Governor of Chhattisgarh and Biswa Bhusan Harishchandran as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

Anysuya Uikey will be succeeding Anandiben Patel, while Harishchandran will be taking over from ESL Narasimhan. Anandiben Patel, who is Governor of Madhya Pradesh, was given additional responsibility of Chhattisgarh following the death of Balram Das Tandon last year. Narasimhan, incumbent Governor of Telangana, was additionally handling Andhra Pradesh as well.

A communique was issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan after President Ram Nath Kovind cleared their files for the post, PTI reported.

On Monday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan had announced the appointment of former Union Minister Kalraj Mishra as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh and the incumbent Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat was transferred and appointed as Governor of Gujarat.

