PM Modi and I have said many times Fadnavis will be CM if BJP-Sena wins: Amit Shah

A day after the imposition of President’s rule in Maharashtra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday said that any party is capable of forming the government, provided they have the required numbers.

Talking to ANI, Shah said: “Even today, if anyone has the numbers they can approach the Governor. The Governor has not denied the chance to anyone. A learned lawyer like Kapil Sibal is putting forth childish arguments like ‘we were denied a chance to form govt’.”

The BJP chief also commented on Shiv Sena’s precondition for the chief ministerial post, saying they hadn’t objected during the pre-poll agreement.

“Before elections, PM Modi and I said many times in public that if our alliance wins then Devendra Fadnavis will be the CM, no one objected back then. Now they have come up with new demands which are not acceptable to us,” he said.

Shah also added that prior to the deadlock in Maharashtra, no other state had ever been given this much time for government formation.

“Before this, in no state was so much time given, 18 days were given. Governor invited parties only after assembly tenure ended. Neither Shiv Sena nor Congress-NCP staked claim and neither we. Even if today any party has numbers it can approach Governor,” Shah said.

Meanwhile, a joint committee comprising Congress and NCP leaders are holding a meeting to finalise the common minimum programme (CMP) to form government in the state.

Senior Congress leaders Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, and Manikrao Thakare also met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut to discuss the modalities of CMP.

Earlier today, the Shiv Sena said they won’t move to the Supreme Court to challenge Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari ‘s decision to not grant it more time to demonstrate its majority.