Any misadventure could invite unprecedented and decisive action from India, Rajnath warns Pakistan
Later in the day, Singh chaired the second meeting of the empowered ministers' group, constituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to monitor and manage the crisis in West Asia, in the national Capital.
With the West Asia conflict continuing to cast a shadow in the region, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday sent out a strong message to Pakistan stating that any “misadventure” could invite “unprecedented and decisive action” from India.
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“After the Pahalgam attack, Indian Armed Forces brought Pakistan to its knees in mere 22 minute through Operation Sindoor. This was the biggest operation in India’s military history against terrorism. “Operation Sindoor is not over, it is still on. In the current situation, our neighbour could do any misadventure. Should any such thing happen, India’s response would be unprecedented and decisive,” Singh said, addressing Veer Sainik Samman, an event organised by ex-servicemen associated with the BJP to pay tribute to army veterans, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Singh, who was in Kerala to address election rallies for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), also assured that the country is prepared for any kind of energy crisis. “Some people wanted to create panic by spreading lies over the West Asia conflict. There is no shortage of petrol-diesel or LPG cylinders. India is prepared to face any kind of energy crisis. Our Navy is getting Indian oil tankers out of the Strait of Hormuz safely,” the Defence Minister said.
Later in the day, Singh chaired the second meeting of the empowered ministers’ group, constituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to monitor and manage the crisis in West Asia, in the national Capital.
Earlier, at the Thiruvananthapuram event, the Defence Minister highlighted the modern shipbuilding methods adopted by the country. He further said that the completion of an indigenously built aircraft carrier in Cochin places India among a select group of nations with such advanced capabilities. “India is making significant strides in the global shipbuilding sector… An indigenously built aircraft carrier has been completed in Cochin. Only a select few nations in the world possess such a capability… By 2047, we aspire to transform the Indian Navy into the most formidable naval force in the world,” said Singh.
He said India aspires to transform its Navy into the most formidable and the strongest force in the world by 2047.
While the country previously relied on imports to meet its weaponry needs, India has now become a prominent exporter, Singh said. “Until now, India used to rely on others for weapons and imported them. But now, we are exporting. Our exports have increased compared to even last year. Look at how low our defence exports were in 2014. In 2014, India’s defence exports were approximately Rs 600 crore; today, our exports stand at Rs 38,500 crore. In comparison to last year, India’s defence exports have made a record jump by 62.66 %,” Singh said. “My goal is that, by the end of 2029, our export target reaches Rs 3 lakh crore,” he added.
Have been in journalism covering national politics for 23 years. Have covered six consecutive Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls in almost all the states. Currently writes on ruling BJP. Always loves to understand what's cooking in the national politics (And ventures into the act only in kitchen at home). ... Read More