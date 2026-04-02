Any misadventure could invite unprecedented and decisive action from India, Rajnath warns Pakistan

With the West Asia conflict continuing to cast a shadow in the region, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday sent out a strong message to Pakistan stating that any “misadventure” could invite “unprecedented and decisive action” from India.

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“After the Pahalgam attack, Indian Armed Forces brought Pakistan to its knees in mere 22 minute through Operation Sindoor. This was the biggest operation in India’s military history against terrorism. “Operation Sindoor is not over, it is still on. In the current situation, our neighbour could do any misadventure. Should any such thing happen, India’s response would be unprecedented and decisive,” Singh said, addressing Veer Sainik Samman, an event organised by ex-servicemen associated with the BJP to pay tribute to army veterans, in Thiruvananthapuram.