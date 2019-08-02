Toggle Menu
Any discussion on Kashmir will be with Pakistan only: S Jaishankar tells US counterpart Mike Pompeo

Taking to Twitter, S Jaishankar wrote, "Have conveyed to American counterpart @SecPompeo this morning in clear terms that any discussion on Kashmir, if at all warranted, will only be with Pakistan and only bilaterally."

Foreign Minister Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Bangkok. (Source: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

Hours after US President Donald Trump once again offered to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Bangkok Friday, said that he clearly conveyed that any discussion on the issue of Kashmir will only be with Pakistan, bilaterally.

Jaishankar is in Thailand on a two-day visit, starting Thursday, to attend the key ministerial meetings of regional forums such as the ASEAN and East Asia Summit.

Donald Trump, on Thursday told reporters, “Both Pakistan Prime Minister Khan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are fantastic people. I can imagine they can get along very well. If they wanted me to, I will certainly intervene.”

Trump had offered to mediate in the issue last week too. On July 23, in a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, he claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to help ease tensions between the two neighbouring countries on the “disputed” Kashmir region and that he would love to be a mediator.

However, rejecting his claims then, the Ministry of External Affairs hit back saying there was no such demand by Prime Minister Modi and that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan.

