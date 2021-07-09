Anurag Thakur: Will reach out to maximum people, take predecessors’ legacy forward

DAY AFTER his elevation to the Cabinet, Anurag Thakur took charge as the Minister for Information and Broadcasting on Thursday morning.

Speaking to reporters as he took charge, Thakur praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s work for the past seven years. “My endeavour will be to meet his expectations, reach out to maximum people and take the legacy of my predecessors forward,” he said.

A statement issued by the I&B Ministry later said in an interaction with senior officials of various media units and Prasar Bharati, the new minister said “his endeavor will be to work with all the media heads as a team”.

Previously Minister of State for Finance, Thakur replaces Prakash Javadekar, who was among the prominent ministers to resign on Wednesday. He also took charge as the Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports.

Later in the day, Loganathan Murugan took charge as Minister of State in the I&B Ministry in Thakur’s presence. Murugan thanked the Prime Minister, and added that he will perform his duties with sincerity, the I&B Ministry said in a statement.