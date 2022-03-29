Aim to make India content hub of the world: Anurag Thakur at Dubai Expo

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur at the India Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 Monday said his aim is to make India the “content sub-continent” of the world, adding that it can generate millions of jobs in India.

The Minister said Indian people in Dubai are the real “brand ambassadors” of India.

“The India Pavilion has been a huge crowd puller with 1.7 million visitors. The Minister added that the country is celebrating 75 years of India’s independence and the celebrations are taking place not just in India but abroad also,” the IB ministry said in a statement.

“Acknowledging the contribution of films in India’s soft power projection, the Minister said India is a land of storytelling and the film industry has left a great impact on people of foreign countries who identify India for its films. The Minister said his aim is to make India the content sub-continent of the world. This can generate millions of jobs in India and help create content for the whole world,” it added.

On the third day of his visit to Dubai, Thakur also held a conversation with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on ‘The Global Reach of Indian Media and Entertainment Industry’ at the India Pavilion.

“Ranveer Singh said Indian content is on the cusp of making its presence felt on the world stage. Indian entertainment is going to explode globally, he added. Our stories resonate with people and transcend cultural boundaries and Indians abroad connect with India through films,” the Ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the Minister held a discussion with Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

Highlighting the importance of Dubai on the tourism map of the world, the Minster remarked that Indians have preferred to fly to Dubai over western capitals like London during the pandemic years.