Anurag Thakur launches cleanliness drive from Prayagraj

Launching the month-long nationwide Clean India programme from Prayagraj, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur said that “freedom fighters freed the country from the colonialists, and the youth will now free it of garbage”.

Thakur participated in a cleanliness drive which was also attended by UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, UP minister Upendra Tiwari, Secretary of Department of Sports Usha Sharma, and senior officials of the Centre and state government.

The drive is part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav – marking 75 years of Independence – to ensure public participation in waste clean-up, especially plastic.

The Union minister said there could not be a better place than Sangam city to launch the drive as it would inspire the whole country. “Prayagraj has been an important part of history, once again history is being created here with the launch of the cleanliness drive which will be the largest in the world…” the minister said.