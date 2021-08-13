Anurag Singh Thakur gives national youth awards, says they are drivers of new ideas

Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur on Thursday conferred the National Youth Awards for the years 2017-18 and 2018-19 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Commemorating the International Youth Day 2021, Thakur also felicitated 10 entrepreneur teams of the agri-enterprise challenge SOLVED (Social Objectives-Led Volunteer Enterprise Development).

Department of Youth Affairs Secretary Usha Sharma and Joint Secretary Asit Singh, along with UN Resident Coordinator Deirde Boyd were also present.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Thakur said, “International Youth Day is not just a day on the calendar. The youth of India, while being the future of India, is more importantly India’s present. They are the drivers of ideas and innovation in this age of AI – ‘AatmaNirbhar Innovation’.

“This year, the International Youth Day theme focuses on transforming food systems; youth engagement is key to this transformation. Agri-tech innovations led by the youth are driving new emerging trends in this sector. The success of such a global effort will not be achieved without the meaningful participation of young people. The government, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, has prioritised various initiatives towards professional education, skilling, startup funding for our young citizens,” Thakur said.

Speaking on the occasion, Boyd said young people have power to effect change, and have fresh and innovative ideas for the progress of a country. She added that young people across the world play a critical role in sustainable development.