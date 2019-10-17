Ants in eyes of dead patient; 2 docs suspended in Madhya Pradesh hospital

Toggle Menu
Health Minister Tulsi Silawat suspended civil surgeon Dr P K Khare and Dr Dinesh Rajput. (Representational image)

A civil surgeon and a doctor were among seven suspended on Wednesday by the Madhya Pradesh government for dereliction of duty after a local newspaper published a photograph showing ants inside the eyes of a dead patient in Shivpuri district hospital.

Health Minister Tulsi Silawat suspended civil surgeon Dr P K Khare and Dr Dinesh Rajput. Five others, including three staff nurses, a ward boy and a security guard, were also placed under suspension and a departmental inquiry ordered against them.

Patients had reportedly alerted the doctor and nurses on duty that the 50-year-old patient was dead but the body was not covered. On being informed by someone, the wife of the deceased came to remove the ants from the body.

