António Costa’s India connection: How a Goan-origin European Council head just delivered mega EU free trade deal

Speaking at a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, European Council President António Costa stressed on both the strategic and personal significance of the agreement.

google-preferred-btn
PM Modi-EU leaders meetingEuropean Council President Antonio Costa shows his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) Card during a joint press statement after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

The European Union and India on Tuesday announced the conclusion of a long-awaited free trade agreement, marking a major milestone in bilateral ties and positioning the partnership as a key pillar of the evolving global economic order.

Speaking at a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, European Council President António Costa stressed on both the strategic and personal significance of the agreement. Referring to his Goan roots, Costa said the EU–India relationship held special meaning for him, adding that the deal sends a strong global message at a time of geopolitical uncertainty.

Also Read | India–EU FTA explained: Experts decode what it means for pharma, medical devices and patients

“I am very proud of my roots in Goa, where my father’s family came from. The connection between Europe and India is something personal. Also, because we conclude today our trade negotiations. We relaunched at the latest meeting that I had the pleasure of hosting in May 2021 in my previous capacity,” Costa, a Person of Indian Origin (PIO), said.

“Our summit sent a clear message to the world. At a time when the global order is being fundamentally reshaped, the European Union and India stand together as strategic and reliable partners. Today, we are taking our partnership to the next level,” he added.

PM Modi confirmed that the accord, finalised after nearly two decades of negotiations, aims to significantly deepen economic and strategic cooperation between the two sides. Covering a combined population of nearly two billion people, the agreement has been described by both parties as the “mother of all deals” and one of the largest bilateral trade arrangements in the world.

Addressing an energy conference virtually, Modi said the deal would unlock major opportunities for businesses and citizens across India and Europe. He noted that the partnership represents nearly 25% of global GDP and about one-third of global trade, underscoring its economic weight.

The timing of the agreement is particularly significant as both India and the EU face rising trade pressures from the United States, including steep import tariffs that have disrupted established trade flows. Analysts say the deal reflects a broader push by major economies to diversify partnerships and reduce vulnerability to protectionist policies.

Modi was scheduled to meet later in the day with Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa to formally announce the agreement, flagging a renewed commitment to closer EU–India cooperation amid shifting global alliances.

Story continues below this ad

Costa’s India link

António Costa has ancestral links to India through his father’s family, which hails from Goa. His grandfather was born in the former Portuguese colony and spent much of his life there. Costa’s father, Orlando da Costa, was born in Mozambique, then under Portuguese rule and was a noted writer whose work reflected strong Goan influences and included essays on Rabindranath Tagore. Among his admirers in India, Costa is fondly known as “Babush”, a Konkani word meaning a beloved young one.

In January 2017, Costa visited his ancestral home in Goa and was honoured with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman. Later that year, in July, he hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lisbon, marking the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Portugal. During the visit, Modi described Costa as “representing the best of the Indian diaspora across the world,” and Costa was also conferred an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card.

Widely regarded as a skilled negotiator, Costa earned the nickname “the Gandhi of Lisbon” in Portugal for his role in transforming a crime-ridden neighbourhood during his tenure as mayor of the capital.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
ganesh naik
Once CM contender, now Shinde’s fiercest critic: Why Ganesh Naik wants to ‘wipe out’ Eknath Shinde
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
What Vijay's Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections
Netflix reportedly paid Alex Honnold about $500,000 for the climb
MrBeast ‘would have paid Alex Honnold more than $500,000’ for climbing Taipei 101 for his YouTube channel
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match
As the conversations from Davos recede, one principle remains clear: Progress is sustained not by momentary alignment, but by institutions that are designed to endure.
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement