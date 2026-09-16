More trouble for TV channel chief over documents on Keralam CM’s ‘second marriage’

According to the FIR, Anto Augustine stated at a public function a few days ago that two people had approached him claiming Satheesan had registered his second marriage in Byndoor, Karnataka, in 2012. (File photo)

The cyber wing of the Thiruvananthapuram city police on Wednesday registered a criminal case against Reporter TV Managing Director and Editor Anto Augustine and two unidentified persons over allegations that Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan had contracted a second marriage.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint from Congress spokesperson Raju P Nair, and was registered under sections 336(4) (forgery intended to damage reputation), 337 (forgery of public records, including marriage records), 61 and 92 (criminal conspiracy), 356(3) (making defamatory material), 340(2) (using a forged document as genuine), and 339 (possession of a forged public document with intent to use it as genuine) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.