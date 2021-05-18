Antifungal drug in short supply as black fungus cases rise in Gujarat

A team of doctors and nurses checks oxygen level and motivates a covid patient at the 36 bed Covid facility at Madhavnagar in Sanand, Gujarat. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Mucormycosis, an invasive fungal infection of the sinuses in Covid-19 patients, has become a cause of concern for hospitals across the state owing to the short supply of the life-saving drug Amphotericin-B in its liposomal form. Across eight key hospitals in five cities of Gujarat, there are at least 1,163 mucormycosis patients at present.

The rapid spread of the infection, also known as black fungus, has meant an increase in daily surgeries. Doctors say while early detection improves the chances of recovery, many patients developing mucormycosis continue to be Covid-19 positive, leaving little or no chance for treatment.

On Monday, the Gujarat High Court, while hearing a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) on Covid-19, referred to the rise of mucormycosis cases as “a very serious issue” and sought details from the state government through its counsel, advocate general (AG) Kamal Trivedi, on how it plans to ensure sufficient stock of the antifungal drug.

Dr Vishala Pandya, superintendent of Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS)-run Gotri medical college hospital in Vadodara, said, “We are getting Amphotericin B from the Gujarat Medical Services Corporation Limited (GMSCL). It is available in batches but if the number of infected patients increases in the coming days, it will be a problem… The regular version of the drug, which is more freely available in lyophilised powder form, is not recommended for patients with comorbidities. One patient requires close to 120 injections for long-term treatment…”

AG Trivedi submitted before the division bench of Justices Bela Trivedi and Bhargav Karia that the state has placed orders for 1,24,430 vials of Amphotericin B in both liposomal and lyophilised form, of which 26,000 are of the preferred liposomal variety that costs about Rs 2,000 more than its lyophilised form. The AG submitted that the state will bear the cost of approximately Rs 15 crore.

“As of today, we (state government) have sufficient stock… The injections are not easily available as the manufacturers are few in numbers… Whatever had happened with Remdesivir (shortage) may occur with Amphotericin-B but the state government is trying to cover the requirement,” the AG submitted.

While advocate Amit Panchal during the hearing suggested the state to make mucormycosis a notifiable disease, as the state of Haryana has, Dr RS Trivedi of PDU Hospital in Rajkot, who is also a member of the national taskforce of mucormycosis, said that the national taskforce of mucormycosis has not yet suggested to the state government that the fungal infection be declared as a notifiable disease. “This is under the ambit of the taskforce of community medicine experts who study the disease and make recommendations (to the state government),” says Dr Trivedi.

The Gujarat HC asked the state to file an affidavit—detailing a roadmap on the antifungal drug distribution—before the next hearing on May 26.