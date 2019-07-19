Anticipatory bail denied to Jignesh Mevani in fake video case

A sessions court in Valsad Thursday rejected an anticipatory bail plea filed by independent MLA from Vadgam, Jignesh Mevani, in relation to an FIR accusing him of “defaming a school by tweeting a fake video” in May. This could pave way for his arrest.

Anil Tripathi, public prosecutor at Valsad court, said, “Since his request for anticipatory bail or pre-arrest bail, has been rejected, he may be arrested.” A police complaint was filed by school principal, Bijal Patel, on June 13, 2019, at Valsad town police station.

The video, showing a person in a room beating children with a foot ruler and kicking them, claimed that the assaulter was a teacher of RM&VM School in Valsad. Mevani tweeted the video on May 20, stating, “Barbarism of worst form. do not leave behind a single WhatsApp number or group and forward this video to all. He is a teacher of Valsad’s RMVM School. Share this so many times that both the teacher and school shut down. This is a message I received. @PMOIndia tell us what is this?”

On June 13, Principal of the school, Bijal Patel, filed a complaint against Mevani for allegedly defaming the school by sharing a fake video. The FIR was registered under IPC sections 505(2) (intent to incite any class or community of a person) and 500 (punishment for defamation) at Valsad Town police station.

Mevani moved an anticipatory bail on July 8 that was heard on July 16. The sessions judge rejected his anticipatory bail application, primarily on the ground that it was Mevani’s responsibility to verify the genuineness of video, especially since he had tagged the Prime Minister’s Office.

Tripathi said that Mevani deleted the video clip with his comments from his official Twitter handler after 10 hours. “In 10 hours, the video clip had gone viral,” Tripathi said.

In his arguments, Tripathi told the court that Valsad town police sent two notices to Jignesh Mevani on June 26 and July 1, asking him to be present at Valsad town police station to record his statements. Mevani responded saying he was unwell and, therefore, could not go to the police station. “But he was found in the Assembly house in Gandhinagar,” Tripathi told the court.

The PP also argued that Mevani did not co-operate with the police investigations and said, “Mevani has criminal history with around three offences registered against him in Ahmedabad. The presence of Mevani is necessary at Valsad police station for custodial interrogation.”

Talking to The Indian Express, Anil Tripathi added, “Jignesh Mevani is well educated, has a degree in law and he knows that if some video clip is shared without verifying it would create problem. The video damaged the reputation of RM&VM School of Valsad.”

Mevani moved the High Court earlier this month for quashing of the FIR against him. He alleged that the FIR was filed with a malafide intent and with the purpose of harassing him. It was argued that the video has been circulating since 2017, and between 2017 and 2019 four complaints were filed but no FIR was registered. Only in the case of Mevani, the FIR was registered. Taking cognisance of this argument, the court sought a reply from the Valsad police on why the FIR was filed against Mevani.