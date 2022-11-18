Anti-terror financing meet begins today, NIA DG flags social media

The Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Thursday said that social media platforms are being used to raise money for terrorist activities and that such issues will be discussed at an international ministerial conference on terror financing that begins Friday in New Delhi.

The No Money for Terror (NMFT) conference, hosted by the Ministry of Home Affairs, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be among the attendees. Over 70 countries are participating in the two-day event.

NIA DG Dinkar Gupta said at a press conference Thursday: “Social media platforms are being used to raise financing, funding or as crowdfunding platforms. We have evidence of this kind of thing happening. This is an issue that needs to be discussed because such platforms are being used for raising finances which are being used in terror activities.”

Gupta said Pakistan and Afghanistan were not participating in the conference, while China was yet to confirm its attendance.

Asked if Pakistan, China and Afghanistan were invited to the conference, Secretary (West) of the Ministry of External Affairs, Sanjay Verma, said: “China has been invited.” He did not comment on the other two neighbouring countries.

The NMFT started in 2018 as an initiative of the French government which had, in 1989, laid the foundation of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) — the international body at the forefront of combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

“This is the third edition of the NMFT conference. The first edition was in France and the second was in Melbourne. Unfortunately, during the pandemic, the third conference, which India had promised to host in 2021, could not take place. As of now, 72 foreign countries are participating, India will be the 73rd. Apart from these, there are 15 multilateral international organisations such as Interpol, FATF, Europol and NGOs, which are stakeholders in the anti-terror-funding resolve,” Gupta said.

Sharing details of the two-day conference, the NIA DG said there is no discussion slated on the agenda against any special country, but representatives of 73 nations, including ministers of over 20 of them, will discuss issues such as terror sources, funding and threats.

“Terror activities have declined in India in the last six to eight years, and there is a huge reduction in terror activities in all theatres of conflicts, be it Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, the North-East or the areas affected by Left Wing Extremism. It was a battle to be fought, and the country has to strengthen its infrastructure, mechanisms, and frameworks to fight this menace of global terrorism and its financing,” Gupta said.

“The conference comes after the recent Interpol General Assembly and the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee meetings in India. All major countries and international organisations like Interpol and Europol were participating in the conference. The conference will have four sessions — ‘Global Trends in Terrorism and Terrorist Financing’, ‘Emerging Technologies and Terrorist Financing’, ‘Use of Formal and Informal Channels of Funds for Terrorism’ and ‘International Co-operation to Address Challenges in Combating Terrorist Financing,” he said.

The official said the topic of terror financing is crucial for India and that is why the Prime Minister and the Home Minister are bringing it into focus.

The sessions will be chaired by senior ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.