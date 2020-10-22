Anti-Tank Guided Missile Nag passes final trial, enters production phase

Final user trial of Anti Tank Guided Missile NAG. (ANI)

The long-awaited third generation Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM), Nag, successfully completed its final user trial in Pokhran in the early hours of Thursday. Nag is now one step closer to being inducted into the Army following its successful winter and summer trials in 2019, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) officials said.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence said,”With this final user trial, Nag will enter into the production phase. The missile will be produced by Defence PSU Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), whereas Ordnance Factory, Medak will produce the NAMICA.”

Today’s exercise was part of a flurry of missile tests conducted by the DRDO in the last one-and-half month. Among these trials were two other ATGMs—the Laser-Guided ATGM, which was successfully tested twice at a range in Maharashtra, and Stand-Off Anti-Tank Missile (SANT), which was tested off the east coast.

Final user trial of 3rd generation Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) NAG was carried out today on 22 Oct 2020 at 0645 hrs from Pokhran range. The missile was integrated with the actual warhead and a tank target was kept at designated range. pic.twitter.com/GZ4oJWyNWs — DRDO (@DRDO_India) October 22, 2020

Nag, developed under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme, suffered a setback in 2012 after it failed in some tests. In February 2018, Nag successfully struck two targets placed at different ranges.

In February 2019, the missile underwent successful winter trials. In July, the Indian Army had successfully carried out summer trials of Nag in Pokhran, paving the way for its production and induction into the Army. The same year the government has issued the Acceptance of Necessity for induction of Nag.

The Nag missile has been developed to strike and neutralise highly fortified enemy tanks. It also has night strike capabilities. It has a minimum range of 500 metres and maximum range of four kilometres. A third-generation fire and forget category system, Nag uses an imaging infra-red seeker to lock on to the target before launch.

The missile is launched from the NAG missile carrier (NAMICA), a modified BMP infantry combat vehicle, which is capable of carrying up to six combat missiles. The imaging algorithm used with the system helps the projectile hit the target at four-kilometer distance even in all-weather conditions, making it fit for deployment across India’s frontiers in both eastern and western theatre.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd