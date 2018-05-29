Tamil Nadu Assembly session Highlights: DMK protests Tuticorin police firing, demands Palaniswami’s resignation

The Tamil Nadu Assembly, which reconvened on Tuesday after a gap of over two months, is likely to witness a rocky start as the Opposition has decided to raise the issue of police firing in Tuticorin and Cauvery dispute in the House. Protesting against the police firing that resulted in the death of 13 people during the anti-Sterlite protests, DMK leaders and party’s working president MK Stalin arrived in the House wearing black clothes. Stalin said he is not against the Assembly session and that he wants to raise and debate key issues in the House.
A day before the Assembly session, the Tamil Nadu government ordered to permanently close the Sterlite plant at Tuticorin. Stalin, however, dismissed the order calling it “an eyewash, a drama.” “If this decision had been taken without the killing of 13 lives, the government’s good intention could have been appreciated,” he told reporters after chairing a meet of party MLAs ahead of the start of the assembly session
The Tamil Nadu Assembly session was adjourned on March 22. Meanwhile, security has been tightened with around 1,000 personnel being deployed in and around the Secretariat
The Tamil Naddu govt on Monday ordered the state pollution control board to close the Vedanta group plant permanently. The order, citing a provision of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, stated that the government, endorsing the closure direction of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), directed the pollution control board to seal the unit and close the plant permanently. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said the government had issued the GO in deference to the sentiments of the people.
The plant had been shut since Mrach 27. Read more
A day after the govt ordered permanent shutdown of Sterlite unit in Tuticorin, the Tamil Nadu industries promotion corporation (SIPCOT) cancelled land allocated for the expansion of plant in the area. The govt order added that the land price collected will be refunded. "As the allotment of land for the proposed expansion has been made by SIPCOT, in larger public interest, the land allotment made by SIPCOT for proposed expansion of copper smelter plant (Phase-2) by Vedanta Ltd is hereby cancelled," SIPCOT said in its communication to the Vedanta group. "The land price collected for the said land allotment will be refunded as per the norms of SIPCOT," it said.
"The cancellation of allotment of 342.22 acres of land has been made in larger public interest and this has been communicated to the company," the official release said
