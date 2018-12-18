Anti-Sikh riots: Couldn’t take fight forward, glad someone did, says family of twin babies thrown in fire

Unwell after her delivery on October 31, 1984, Charanjit Kaur, in her twenties then, had barely spent any time with her newborn twins, a boy and a girl. Now 59, she still remembers stifled cries of her babies, who were snatched from her sister-in-law Bhupinder Kaur’s hands and tossed into a fire by a mob in front of their residence in Delhi’s Sultanpuri, on November 2, 1984. The two were among seven members of the family killed in the riots.

Bhupinder (70) said their residence was attacked and five men, including her husband Bant Singh, brothers-in-law Shingara Singh and Kulwant Singh, uncle Magar Singh and a nephew Kulwant Singh, were burnt alive.

“Charanjit had just delivered twins. I was cradling them when the mob attacked. After all five men were killed, the mob moved towards us. I was trying to hide the babies and suppressed their cries by putting my hand on their mouths. But the attackers pushed me to the ground and snatched the babies. They were tossed in the fire as if they were lifeless objects,” said Bhupinder.

On Monday, as the Delhi High Court sentenced Sajjan Kumar, the women, sitting at their flat in CRPF colony in Ludhiana, said are grateful for those who took the fight forward. Like many 1984 riots cases, the case from their household did not reach the court, even though the three women have copies of handwritten applications stamped by police.

“We were unable to approach court as we had no money, manpower or resources. But we are thankful to those who took this fight ahead. Through them, we have got justice today. I do not even have photograph of my babies to remember how they looked,” says Charanjit.

Surjit Kaur (65), whose husband Shingara Singh was killed, said: “We moved to Ludhiana in 1985 and lived in a cattle shed for three years. We worked as domestic helps to feed our children.”