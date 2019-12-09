Anti-sacrilege protesters sing Gurbani outside Punjab minister’s home

Protest outside Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa’s residence on Sunday. (Express photo) Protest outside Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa’s residence on Sunday. (Express photo)

Hymns from the Guru Granth Sahib criticising the conduct of monarchs were sung by Sikh bodies protesting sacrilege incidents during a dharna staged outside the house of Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa in Dharowali Sunday. Randhawa came out of his home and told protesters that the hymns were fit for every government, including his own party’s.

Sunday’s protest was called by 35 Sikh outfits under the banner of ‘Alliance of Sikh Organisations’ (ASO) to demand action in Bargari desecration incidents and investigation into the Maur bomb blast. Slogans were raised against the government, but the protest stood out as Gurbani was sung with traditional instruments outside Jails Minister house. Most of the hymns were picked from Guru Granth Sahib and had strong criticism of the kings and their conduct.

“Our motive was to give a jolt to Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa as he was among the Congress party ministers who always spoke for justice in Bargari desecration incidents. They deliver very good speeches on this issue inside and outside Punjab Assembly. However, after two and half years in government, but there is no hope for justice and government has even failed in taking probe back from the CBI. We will go to homes of all such ministers who had promised justice but failed,” said Sukhdev Singh Phagwara, political affairs incharge of the ASO.

“Seven children were killed in Maur bomb blast. But government is not conducting a proper investigation into that. Why this bomb blast has been given less attention by the government than others. Why no party is talking about this issue,” asked Sukhdev.

As the protest continued, Randhawa came out of his home and addressed protesters. He said, “We are becoming as responsible as the Badals for the desecration incidents. This probe should have reached to some logical end. It is shameful for us that we know who is responsible and still we have not punished them.”

He added, “I understand your feelings. Your have played Rabbab and sung kirtan. I bow in front of you. I agree that Gurbani hymns sung by you about criticism of kings are fit for every government. I will not say that these hymns don’t fit on our government. We should have put the accused of desecration behind bars on the very first day. I say it in every meeting that people will not forgive us,” said Randhawa.

He said, “I can’t be silent for a long time. It is true that governments need a jolt to wake up. I will not speak a lie even if makes me to quit government. I know justice has been delayed and many accused were given bail before the arrest. Others got bail in desecration cases.”

“I will collect the posters with slogans from you and will present it to CM Amarinder Singh to ask when justice will be delivered in Bargari desecration incidents,” said Randhawa.

