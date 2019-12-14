Anti-party activities won’t be tolerated: BJP, day after Pankaja, Khadse raise banner of revolt

At the rally in Gopinath Gad, Pankaja raised the banner of revolt against Fadnavis, without naming him, in the presence of Patil. At the rally in Gopinath Gad, Pankaja raised the banner of revolt against Fadnavis, without naming him, in the presence of Patil.

A day after former ministers Pankaja Munde and Eknath Khadse raised the banner of revolt, the party leadership on Friday warned that anti-party activities will not be tolerated.

“The BJP will not tolerate anti-party activities,” state BJP president Chandrakant Patil said in Sholapur, while addressing party workers. Patil was present at the rally organised at Gopinath Gad in Beed district’s Parli on Thursday by Pankaja Munde, Gopinath Munde’s daughter, to mark her father’s birth anniversary.

Sanjay Kakade, BJP MP in the Rajya Sabha, on Friday made a scathing attack against Pankaja for holding state leaders responsible for her defeat in the Assembly elections from Parli constituency in Marathwada region. Kakade is seen as a close aide of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“Pankaja lost the Assembly polls by a margin of more than 30,000 votes. It shows she could not elicit the support and confidence of her voters on her home turf Parli. This was an outcome of her disconnect with the people in her constituency in the last five years. She was a minister in the government. Yet, she could not look after her people leading to her downfall. Blaming others for her defeat is wrong,” he said. “She spoke many things yesterday. Instead of speaking now, had she brought these into action in the last five years, she would have won by one lakh votes,” he added.

Kakade said Pankaja had, during her speech on Thursday, announced she would tour Maharashtra to expand the BJP’s base. Taking a swipe, Kakade said, “But the question is, if you could not handle your own constituency despite being in charge of important portfolios in the last five years, what are you going to achieve now.”

Asked whether the rally was organised to target Fadnavis, Kakade said blaming others indirectly or directly for her defeat was improper. Kakade said Fadnavis wanted to return to power and would not have wanted any of his MLAs or candidates to be defeated. “Gopinath Munde never faced defeat because he was connected to the people. But in the case of Pankaja, she neglected her constituency, played caste politics and that is why she was defeated,” he added.

Former minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who was denied a ticket in the Assembly elections, too distanced himself from the rebels, criticising their “anti-party act” in public. Bawankule, who is close to Union minister Nitin Gadkari, said, “I don’t approve any act which is detrimental to the party. Individuals should rise above caste and community politics. Instead, they should allow their work and performance to speak in public.”

Expressing his disappointment over rebels targeting Fadnavis, he said, “I have closely worked with Devendra Fadnavis in the organisation and the government. He has never allowed caste-based politics. He always gave highest significance to work in public interest. Therefore, any anti-party activities in public is not correct.”

Sensing that senior party leaders had started questioning her revolt, Pankaja fielded long-standing friend Madhuri Misal to come out in her defence. Misal, MLA from Parvati Assembly constituency in Pune district, said, “Sanjay Kakade does not deserve even a comment. What is his standing in the party?”

“Apart from being a BJP MLA, I am also a close friend of Pankaja. She is our leader. She has not done anything against the BJP. At the public rally on Thursday, she declared she would continue her social work and help people through Gopinath Prathisthan,” she said.

At the rally in Gopinath Gad, Pankaja raised the banner of revolt against Fadnavis, without naming him, in the presence of Patil. Khadse, who has openly rebelled against the party, also directed his attack against Fadnavis without naming him. He blamed insiders in the party for Pankaja’s defeat from Parli to her estranged cousin Dhananjay Munde of the NCP.

Declaring that she would begin working from her father’s former office in Mumbai, Munde announced she would begin a statewide tour from January 26 and hold a day’s fast on January 27 at Aurangabad — the headquarters of Marathwada region — “to highlight the drought” situation.

A senior BJP leader said, “In the last 15 days, almost all party leaders have met and spoke to Munde. From central leader Bhoopinder Yadav and organisational secretary Vijay Puranik to Fadnavis and Patil. Therefore, her defiance has not gone down well in the party.”

“Pankaja was given everything on a platter. In 2009, she was given a ticket to contest from Parli. In 2014, shortly after her father’s demise Pankaja was made core committee leader, the highest decision-making body of the party. She was made youth BJP president of the state. And minister of rural development and women and child welfare departments.”

