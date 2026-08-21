Anti-national, for vote bank: Amit Shah slams CWC decision on two-stanza Vande Mataram

A day after the Congress decided to sing only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram at its programmes, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the party, calling its decision “astonishing” and “anti-national”.

He said the Congress Working Committee decision only confirmed its “policy of vote-bank appeasement” and was a violation of the law enacted by Parliament on the rendition of the full national song.

Posting a video clip on X in which he is seen speaking to news agency ANI, Shah said, “The Congress Working Committee has taken an astonishing and anti-national decision. Following their 1937 resolution, they have decided to sing only two stanzas of the great song Vande Mataram. I want to remind the entire country that in 1937, the Congress, for the sake of Muslim appeasement, laid the foundation for the partition of the country by breaking Vande Mataram into two parts. From there, the two-nation theory gained strength and eventually, the country was partitioned and Pakistan was born.”