‘Anti-national, subversive activities’: 3 J-K Jal Shakti workers dismissed from service

Three workers engaged by the Jammu and Kashmir Jal Shakti Department have been dismissed from service by the government, citing FIRs pertaining to alleged “anti-national and subversive” activities.
The workers were Liyaqat Ali Bhagwan, a need-based casual labourer (NBCL) and Kousar Hussain Bhagwan, also an NBCL, both from Kishtwar in the Jammu region; and Showkat Ahmad Zargar, a daily rated wager (DRW) from Bijbehara in South Kashmir.
The government order dismissing them from service detailed their alleged offences, including a 2019 FIR under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) pertaining to allegations of involvement in “terrorist acts”, conspiracy to commit terrorist acts, harbouring terrorists, and membership/support of a terrorist organisation. A chargesheet has been filed in this case, and Liyaqat Ali remains under trial. Kousar Hussain is also named in the same FIR and is under trial.
Showkat Zargar was booked in a separate FIR, pertaining to the Arms Act and the UAPA in 2019. He also remains under trial.
The J&K administration has terminated the services of over 80 employees over the last three years under provisions of Article 311 (2)(c) of the Constitution, which allows the government to terminate an employee without ordering an inquiry or giving them a chance to explain their position in the interest of national security. However, Tuesday’s order was not issued under Article 311, but was an action taken by the department itself.
Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies.
Expertise
Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics.
Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers:
Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state.
Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights.
Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More