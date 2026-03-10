‘Anti-national, subversive activities’: 3 J-K Jal Shakti workers dismissed from service

Showkat Zargar was booked in a separate FIR, pertaining to the Arms Act and the UAPA in 2019.

Three workers engaged by the Jammu and Kashmir Jal Shakti Department have been dismissed from service by the government, citing FIRs pertaining to alleged “anti-national and subversive” activities.

The workers were Liyaqat Ali Bhagwan, a need-based casual labourer (NBCL) and Kousar Hussain Bhagwan, also an NBCL, both from Kishtwar in the Jammu region; and Showkat Ahmad Zargar, a daily rated wager (DRW) from Bijbehara in South Kashmir.

The government order dismissing them from service detailed their alleged offences, including a 2019 FIR under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) pertaining to allegations of involvement in “terrorist acts”, conspiracy to commit terrorist acts, harbouring terrorists, and membership/support of a terrorist organisation. A chargesheet has been filed in this case, and Liyaqat Ali remains under trial. Kousar Hussain is also named in the same FIR and is under trial.