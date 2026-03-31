On anti-Maoist deadline day, flurry of surrenders in Chhattisgarh; police recover cash, gold worth Rs 14 crore

139 weapons were also recovered from the surrendered Maoists, including AK47s, INSAS-Light Machine Guns, and grenade launchers.

Written by: Jayprakash S Naidu
2 min readRaipurMar 31, 2026 08:05 PM IST
Maoist“We recovered 40 weapons from them, including 8 SLR and 3 INSAS rifles,” said Superintendent of Police for Dantewada district, Gaurav Rai. (File Photo)
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Police in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district said 25 Maoists surrendered on Tuesday — March 31 — the deadline set by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for the eradication of Left Wing Extremism.

Police also said that cash and gold collectively worth Rs 14.16 crore, as well as 139 weapons, were recovered from three districts — Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma.

“Out of the Rs 14.06 crore, Rs 2.90 crore is in cash and there was also 7.20 kg of gold worth Rs 11.6 crore,” said Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jeetendra Kumar Yadav. The valuables were allegedly collected by Maoist leaders through extortion activities across Narayanpur, Bijapur and Sukma, police said.

The Maoists who surrendered in Bijapur included 12 women. They carried a cumulative reward of Rs 1.47 crore. There were also surrenders in Dantewada and Sukma.

“We have also recovered 93 weapons, which include four AK47 rifles, nine Self Loading Rifles (SLR), one INSAS-Light Machine Gun (LMG) and seven INSAS rifles. Other weapons seized are carbine, .303 rifles, single-shot gun, pistol and Barrel Grenade Launchers (BGL),” said Aman Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Police, Bijapur. Within a month, the overall recovery of cash and gold from Bijapur stands at Rs 19.43 crore, which includes Rs 6.63 crore cash and gold weighing 8.20 kgs worth Rs 12.80 crore.

In Sukma, two Maoists carrying a reward of Rs 16 lakh surrendered. “There are two AK47 rifles and one INSAS rifle among six weapons seized from them,” said Superintendent of Police for Sukma district, Kiran Chavan.

In Dantewada, five Maoists with a combined reward of Rs 9 lakh, surrendered. “We recovered 40 weapons from them, including 8 SLR and 3 INSAS rifles,” said Superintendent of Police for Dantewada district, Gaurav Rai.

Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu

Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India. Expertise and Experience Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of: Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages. Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states. Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering: Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements. Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law. Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in: Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel. Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India. Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More

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