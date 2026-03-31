On anti-Maoist deadline day, flurry of surrenders in Chhattisgarh; police recover cash, gold worth Rs 14 crore

“We recovered 40 weapons from them, including 8 SLR and 3 INSAS rifles,” said Superintendent of Police for Dantewada district, Gaurav Rai. (File Photo)

Police in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district said 25 Maoists surrendered on Tuesday — March 31 — the deadline set by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for the eradication of Left Wing Extremism.

Police also said that cash and gold collectively worth Rs 14.16 crore, as well as 139 weapons, were recovered from three districts — Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma.

“Out of the Rs 14.06 crore, Rs 2.90 crore is in cash and there was also 7.20 kg of gold worth Rs 11.6 crore,” said Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jeetendra Kumar Yadav. The valuables were allegedly collected by Maoist leaders through extortion activities across Narayanpur, Bijapur and Sukma, police said.

The Maoists who surrendered in Bijapur included 12 women. They carried a cumulative reward of Rs 1.47 crore. There were also surrenders in Dantewada and Sukma.