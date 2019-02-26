Anti-India intellectualism a pastime for failed scholars: Union minister Jitendra Singh

Slamming “Kashmir apologists” in academia and the intellectual sphere, Union Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh on Monday said there is “no place for anti-India intellectualism”, which has, in recent times, “become a favourite pastime for some failed scholars and academics, who feel tempted to use Kashmir as a convenient subject to seek intellectual pretensions’’.

Even a democracy such as the US does not allow such intellectual views that “tend to wreck the nation”, Singh said, speaking during an interactive session at Government Degree College in Udhampur, J&K.

He said, “Mediocre (scholars) who are unable to earn recognition as intellectuals or writers through the mainstream have found a convenient option of delivering an anti-India lecture to appear different from others, or to write a book on Kashmir and seek overnight recognition.” Such “so-called intellectuals”, he said, are guilty of promoting violent terrorism by “spreading intellectual terrorism”.

Coming down heavily on “Kashmir apologists”, whether in academics or in politics, Singh exhorted researchers to go through statements made by these academics and intellectuals after the Pulwama attack. He said all such statements are vague, generalised and generic, without naming Hurriyat or separatists or Pakistan, or calling a terrorist a terrorist.