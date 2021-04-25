Anti-India forces might use Covid crisis to stir mistrust: RSS

AS healthcare across the country struggles to handle the Covid-19 surge, the RSS Saturday said anti-India forces were likely to create an atmosphere of “negativity” and “mistrust” during the pandemic, and asked people to be cautious against them and come together to fight the crisis.

RSS Sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosabale also asked media to help foster a “positive atmosphere”. Offering condolences to the families who had lost members to the virus, the RSS No. 2 said the government was making extensive efforts and that in a country the size of India, problems can take “gigantic proportions”.

In a statement, Hosabale said, “It is also possible that destructive and anti-Bharat forces in society can take advantage of these adverse circumstances to create an atmosphere of negativity and mistrust in the country. The countrymen, apart from positive efforts to resolve the situation, should be cautious of the conspiracies of these destructive forces.”

To the media, Hosabale said, “We request all sections of society including media to contribute in maintaining an atmosphere of positivity, hope and trust. Those who are active in social media should play a positive role, being more restrained and vigilant.”

The RSS leader also exhorted Sangh workers, social, religious and service institutions and organisations, and people from the field of commerce and industry, to “come forward with a spirit of urgency and service to resolve the current challenges and leave no stone unturned in meeting any kind of shortages”.

Referring to the stress on healthcare infrastructure because of the pandemic, including the lack of oxygen, Hosabale said that in a large country like India, problems can blow up. “Due to the sudden worsening of the pandemic, people are facing a shortage of beds, oxygen and necessary medicines in hospitals. In a large society like Bharat, problems often gain gigantic proportions. Extensive efforts are being made to meet these challenges by Union and state governments and also local civic bodies.”