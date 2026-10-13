Anti-EC Protest News Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi invites INDIA bloc MPs for high tea after ‘March for Democracy’

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Imran Pratapgarhi and Deepender Singh Hooda, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and others INDIA bloc leaders proceed in a bus towards the Supreme Court to file a petition against SIR of electoral rolls and poll irregularities during 'March for Democracy', in New Delhi. (Source: PTI)

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has invited INDIA bloc MPs, civil society members and student organisations for high tea at his Delhi residence on Tuesday after the Opposition’s ‘March for Democracy’ against electoral irregularities and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. A joint press conference of INDIA bloc leaders will be held in the afternoon, after the gathering at Gandhi’s 5, Sunehri Bagh Road, residence at 4 PM.

This comes a day after Opposition leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav and Mamata Banerjee, marched through central Delhi and submitted a joint petition to the Supreme Court against the Election Commission of India, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and other election commissioners over the poll irregularities.

Story continues below this ad Supreme Court today: The Supreme Court is set to hear pleas challenging the closure of several metro stations in Delhi amid the protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission. Meanwhile, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday accused Delhi Police of mentally torturing him and his family during his detention at Delhi airport on October 10. Speaking to reporters at his native village in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district, Dipke alleged that police did not inform his family or lawyer about his whereabouts and accused them of releasing an edited video of his detention to conceal their actions. He also criticised the Delhi Police’s decision to denotify Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site, warning that “the entire country will turn into Jantar Mantar”. Live Updates Oct 13, 2026 08:41 AM IST Rahul Gandhi to host 'high tea' meeting today Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has invited INDIA bloc MPs, civil society members and student organisations for high tea at his Delhi residence on Tuesday after the Opposition’s ‘March for Democracy’ against electoral irregularities and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. A joint press conference of INDIA bloc leaders will be held in the afternoon, after the gathering at Gandhi’s 5, Sunehri Bagh Road, residence at 4 PM.

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