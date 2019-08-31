Toggle Menu
Anti-corruption drive: CBI checks in 41 locations

Vigilance Officers of concerned government departments also participated in what the CBI called joint surprise checks (JSCs).

More than 150 checks were conducted at offices of 27 government departments in these cities, the CBI said.(File Photo)

The CBI on Friday conducted surprise checks in 41 cities and towns across the country in a drive against corruption at lower levels of central government departments, officials said.

More than 150 checks were conducted at offices of 27 government departments in these cities, the CBI said. Vigilance Officers of concerned government departments also participated in what the CBI called joint surprise checks (JSCs).

“The JSCs are primarily being conducted at such points and places of corruption where common citizens or small businesspersons feel maximum pinch of corruption in government machinery,” CBI spokesperson Nitin Wakankar said.

