Anti-Corruption Bureau notice to Mehbooba Mufti over J&K Bank appointments

Mehbooba posted the notice on Twitter, saying she was not surprised by the development.(Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Jammu and Kashmir has issued a notice to former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti asking her whether she had verbally or otherwise endorsed the recommendations made by some ministers in the PDP-BJP government for appointments in JK Bank.

“During the course of investigations of case FIR No. 10/2019 police station ACBK dated 08/06/2019, it has surfaced that some appointments were made by chairman JK Bank on references of recommendation of few ministers.

“It may please be clarified that whether such references had your endorsement, verbal or otherwise, for appointments in JK Bank,” read the ACB notice to Mehbooba issued on Saturday.

Mehbooba posted the notice on Twitter, saying she was not surprised by the development.

“Not surprised to receive a letter from the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Concerted efforts are being made to browbeat mainstream leaders & thwart potential efforts for a collective response. I am too small an entity vis a vis the cause that unites us today. Such tactics won’t work,” she wrote.

