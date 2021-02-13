Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests BDO in Jharkhand

The BDO of Hariharganj was arrested by ACB sleuths on Friday when he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 from a man to allow him to do some construction work, the official said.

The BDO of Hariharganj, Jago Mahato was arrested by ACB sleuths on Friday when he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 from a man to allow him to do some construction work, the official said.

The ACB laid a trap to arrest Mahato after a complaint was received that the was demanding bribe from a man to allow him to do construction work, the officials said.