scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 13, 2021
Latest news

Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests BDO in Jharkhand

The BDO of Hariharganj, Jago Mahato was arrested by ACB sleuths on Friday when he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 from a man to allow him to do some construction work, the official said.

By: PTI |
February 13, 2021 2:53:14 pm
The BDO of Hariharganj was arrested by ACB sleuths on Friday when he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 from a man to allow him to do some construction work, the official said.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a Block Development Officer (BDO) in Jharkhand’s Palamu district while allegedly accepting a bribe from a man, an official said.

The BDO of Hariharganj, Jago Mahato was arrested by ACB sleuths on Friday when he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 from a man to allow him to do some construction work, the official said.

The ACB laid a trap to arrest Mahato after a complaint was received that the was demanding bribe from a man to allow him to do construction work, the officials said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 13: Latest News

Advertisement