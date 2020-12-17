Anti-conversion law: UP man who eloped with SC minor held

In a fresh case registered under the new anti-conversion law in Uttar Pradesh, a 19-year-old Muslim youth was arrested in Bijnor district Tuesday for allegedly abducting a minor girl from a Scheduled Caste on the pretext of marriage by concealing his identity.

According to senior police officers, the couple eloped Monday night. The girl, officers said, told police that she and the youth were friends, but it was only after they eloped, she realised he was a Muslim.

The officers said the statement of the girl is yet to be recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 of CrPC.

The youth has been booked under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc) of the IPC, along with relevant sections of the SC/ST Act, POCSO Act and the new Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance.

“The girl is a minor and belongs to the Scheduled Caste. As per the allegations, the man used to introduce himself by a different name. On Monday night, he eloped with the girl and only after that the girl came to know that he is Muslim,” said the SHO of the police station where the case was registered.

“The two are from different communities, and in such cases when they get caught, allegations are made that it was forceful. The statement of the girl in front of a magistrate under Section 164 CrPC is yet to be recorded and we will wait for that. All the information so far is based on the complaint by her family and her statement to police. The accused has been arrested, he was hiding his real name,” said SP Dharam Veer Singh.

This is the second case under the new law in Bijnor. At least eight cases under the law have been registered so far.

