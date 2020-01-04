Anti-CAA protests: Actor-activist Sadaf Jafar, retired IPS officer Darapuri get bail

Sadaf Jafar and S R Darapuri Sadaf Jafar and S R Darapuri

A sessions court in Lucknow Saturday granted bail to activist and Congress leader Sadaf Jafar, former IPS officer S R Darapuri and 13 others in connection with anti-Citizenship Act protests. Jafar and others were arrested in connection with the December 19 protests in Lucknow against the new citizenship law that turned violent, leading to the death of one person.

The activists have been asked to furnish two bail bonds of Rs 50,000 each and personal bonds of an equal amount.

Darapuri, Jafar and Rao, who were in jail since December 20, were booked under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 147 (rioting) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy), among others. Their earlier bail pleas were rejected by the judicial magistrate.

In all, 42 FIRs have been lodged in connection with the December 19 violence that took place in different parts of Lucknow.

A resident of Lucknow, Jafar, a teacher, poet, activist, actor, translator and a Congress spokesperson, was arrested from Parivartan Chowk. On December 24, members of a Congress delegation that met Jafar in jail said she had told them that the police beat her up.

Retired IPS officer Sarwan Ram Darapuri has been working on rights issues since his retirement from the force in 2003. He also unsuccessfully contested the last two Lok Sabha elections. Post-retirement, Darapuri has been working to provide support to social justice movements on issues such as human rights, and rights of women, tribals, Dalits and minorities, among others, according to people close to him. He was involved in work on empowering the poor and the deprived communities.

